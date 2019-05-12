Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Special MetroCards will honor the 9-11 first responders at ground zero.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Special MetroCards will honor the 9-11 first responders at ground zero.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is issuing 250,000 limited edition MetroCards.
There will be four cards featuring rescue and recovery workers at ground zero.
The special MetroCards will be sold at subway stations in lower Manhattan and will coincide with the dedication of the 9/11 Memorial Glade on May 30.