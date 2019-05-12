By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a chilly, soggy, and dreary Sunday across the area – Mother Nature certainly was not cooperating for Mother’s Day. Expect the clouds and showers to continue through the night before tapering to drizzle overnight. It’ll stay chilly with temps pretty steady in the upper 30s & low 40s… where is May?
Tomorrow will be another gray, damp, and chilly day with rain likely moving back in by the afternoon. Temps will be a good 20 degrees below normal, with highs topping off around 50. Keep the warmer layers and rain gear handy as it’s gonna be another raw afternoon.
The rain chances continue on Tuesday along with the unseasonably cool temps in the low 50s, before we get some sunshine returning on Wednesday with temps in the mid 60s.