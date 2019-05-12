



— Drivers will be forced to slow down in school zones.

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a new law that dramatically increases the number of speed cameras across the city, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported.

With the final stroke of a pen, the number of speed cameras in school zones will increase from 140 to 750 over the next couple of years across the city.

Drivers will be warned they’re entering a speed zone.

The cameras will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., long after the school day is over, and areas where accidents and speeding are already a problem will get the new cameras first.

“Today, we are honoring motherhood. We are protecting the next generation for children, creating a safe passage to school,” Family for Safe Streets founder Amy Cohen said.

Cohen said this is a fitting gift on Mother’s Day. Her young son was hit and killed by a car in Brooklyn years ago. Since then she’s been on a crusade to implement more safety measures.

“Changing the culture of reckless driving so that other mothers will get to raise their children, so that other children can grow into adults, themselves,” Cohen said.

In 2018, right before the start of the school year, Senate Republicans did not renew the speed camera program. That’s when Gov. Cuomo stepped in and issued an executive order that lasted until Democrats had a majority in the state Legislature.

“So, it’s common sense. It works. We know it works. Why don’t you do more of it?” Cuomo said.

With tears in her eyes, Cohen expressed gratitude.

“We also recognize there is still much more to do,” Cohen said.

But her fight is not over.