NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Next weekend is the annual Taste of the Upper West Side.

The food-based fundraiser brings about 80 restaurants and it’s all for a good cause.

Greg Silverman, executive director of the West Side Campaign Against Hunger, and Nicole Paynter, deputy director of the Columbus Avenue Business Improvement District stopped by to discuss it.

The kickoff takes place on Friday from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at Columbus Avenue between 76th and 77th Streets.

This year’s honoree is the West Side Campaign Against Hunger, a supermarket-style food pantry.

For more information about the Taste of the Upper West Side, click here. For more information about the West Side Campaign Against Hunger, click here.

