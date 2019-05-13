Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s no secret New York’s roads are in dire need of repair, and now there are numbers to prove it.
A new report by the Citizens Budget Commission says New York needs $5.7 billion to keep roads in “good repair.”
The CBC looked at transportation statistics that show New Yorkers drive on roads in “rough” or “very rough” condition at double the rate of drivers from other states.
They also say New York has more structurally deficient bridges than the rest of the nation.
The group is now suggesting a new way for the state to raise money for the roads.
Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, stopped by CBSN New York to explain his group’s proposal for a “vehicle miles traveled fee” and how it would help fix the state’s road problem.