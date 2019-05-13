



– It’s been nearly five years since Eric Garner’s death , and now a long awaited disciplinary trial will begin to learn whether Officer Daniel Pantaleo will keep his position with the NYPD for his involvement.

Pantaleo is being prosecuted by the civilian complaint review board, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

A widely-seen video shows some of the final moments of Garner’s life and has become the centerpiece in the case against New York City police officer.

Pantaleo is accused of placing Garner in a chokehold back in 2014 while attempting to arrest him for selling loose cigarettes.

A grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo on criminal charges in a sealed report.

He has remained on desk duty since the incident, but at an administrative hearing back in December, Garner’s family said that’s not enough.

“At this point in time, he’s needs to pay for what he’s done because he’s able to live his life with his family, but Eric is not able to live his life with his family,” said Alicia, Garner’s sister.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association president also spoke that day.

“We can’t listen to the noise,” said PBA President Pat Lynch. “Listen to the evidence. We are going to bring before us evidence that officer Pantaleo did exactly what he was trained to do.”

The city’s medical examiner ruled Garner’s death a homicide, saying he died from a choke hold complicated by health issues. But just last month, the attorney for officer Pantaleo announced the NYPD’s chief surgeon determined he did not use a chokehold when trying to arrest Garner.

The New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board, a police oversight agency, is prosecuting Pantaleo.

If he is found to have violated department rules regarding the reckless and intentional use of a chokehold, he could be fired from the NYPD.