NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The disgustingly dirty subway car filled with trash has gotten the attention of New York City Transit’s chief.

A rider on a southbound number 2 train took the disturbing video. Trash can be seen everywhere, from the floor to the seats.

CBS2 caught up with the rider who took the video.

“When I got on the train, it was something indescribable,” said Timothy Brown. “Something you probably wouldn’t think you’d be able to see on the train, that you shouldn’t see on the train. I’ve never seen it this bad. It’s like it’s getting worse.”

New York City Transit President Andy Byford called the mess a “clear violation of subway rules.”

The video was referred to the NYPD.

