



It happened on Friday at 5:10 p.m. near Chestnut Street and Glenmore Avenue in East New York.

That’s when police the five men approached the 38-year-old victim from behind.

The New York Daily News identified the victim as Kenneth Wong. The newspaper obtained surveillance video of the brutal attack. It begins with a suspect attacking Wong from behind, slashing him on the top of his head. Another suspect in a grey hooded sweatshirt then punches Wong so hard he tumbles to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement and against a metal fence. The man who slashed Wong then stomps on his head as the suspect in the grey hoodie steals his wallet. The group then runs off.

Police said they stole his wallet and got away with around $60.

Wong is left dazed and bleeding on the pavement. He stands and stumbles on the sidewalk, bleeding profusely.

“I was thinking if I will live to see my kids,” Wong told the Daily News.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. He reportedly needed 16 staples and 35 stitches to close the gash in his head.

Meanwhile, the thieves reportedly racked up $200 on his credit card at a nearby McDonald’s.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.