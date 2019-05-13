



– Residents of the Ironbound section of Newark are asking police for help.

They say their neighborhood, popular for its restaurants, watching soccer in bars, is becoming unsafe, and now they have the video to prove it.

Surveillance video from 6:46 Sunday morning outside Lisbon Wine and Liquor store on Ferry Street in Newark shows a woman walking alone with an umbrella and her purse. She is suddenly attacked when two men pop out of a black Honda sedan and point guns in her face, grab her neck, steal her purse and then hit her in the head with a gun.

“She was going to work at 6:40 in the morning. Sad. It’s a time no-one expects to get robbed,” said Octabio Perez, who works and lives in the Ironbound neighborhood.

Perez says the block between Madison and Jefferson Street has seen an uptick in crime lately.

“Newark is suposed to be getting better but sadly I don’t see it happening,” Perez said.

Locals CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to say they are being extra cautious and are advising their neighbors to walk in pairs if out late or up early.

“Unfortunately, if you work around here, you hear stories like that every couple of months,” said Ironbound worker Bernardo.

“Lately it’s getting worse and worse, day by day,” one resident named Helder told Baker. He’s lived in the neighborhood for 27 years, and is begging Newark to add more police patrols.

“Usually people walk around with no worries to restaurants and bars, but lately, last couple of month, this kind of thing has been happening. And we don’t want that, we want more police,” he said.

Baker spotted an officer on foot Monday afternoon.

The wine shop owners say no matter the time of day, criminals should know someone is always watching.