NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Monday is sentencing day for a man convicted of shooting at two NYPD officers in Queens.
In court, 40-year-old Jamel Ethridge faces up to 40 years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police say back in 2016, Ethridge shot at two plainclothes officers who were patrolling the Baisley Houses in the Jamaica section of Queens.
The officers fired back, shooting him in the leg.
The officers were not hurt.