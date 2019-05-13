CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The couple accused of killing a Staten Island teacher are due to appear in court.

Michael Cammarata (credit: CBS2)

Michael Cammarata is reportedly taking full responsibility in the death of his estranged wife, 37-year-old Jeanine Cammarata.

The attorney for his girlfriend Ayisha Egea reportedly has recordings from Cammarata clearing her in the murder.

Jeanine Cammarata, Ayisha Egea, Michael Cammarata (credit: NYPD, CBS2)

Last month, Jeannine Cammarata’s burned body was found in a storage unit.

The mother of two had been missing for nearly a week.

