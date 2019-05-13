Comments
by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect rain this afternoon with a little nuisance flooding not out of the question. And you’ll need the jacket all day as wind chills will be stuck in the 40s.
Rain will taper to drizzle this evening before it quiets down overnight. It will be brisk out there again with temps in the 40s.
We’ll get off to a mainly dry start tomorrow morning, but hit and miss showers are expected the remainder of the day. We won’t make much progress in the temperature department either as we’re only expecting to warm into the low 50s.
As for Wednesday, it looks like the best of the next three with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s or so.