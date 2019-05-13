



— Despite dreary weather, practice rounds for the PGA Championship at Bethpage State Park were underway Monday.

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan got to see some of the excitement at the public course in our own back yard.

A Tiger’s in town!

Tiger Woods dodged the raindrops during practice rounds and bundled up against the wind and cold. Patrons’ cellphones were put on silent as they watched the pros do what they do best.

When Bethpage Black hosted the U.S. Open in 2002 and 2009, it was a flooded mess. This time fingers are crossed with anticipation.

“It’s like a big party for days,” one fan said.

“It’s pretty jam packed,” another said.

“Good week for the economy in Bethpage,” a fan added.

Up to 200,000 guests are expected this week, which could generate $100 million in economic activity.

“We want you to eat, shop, stay and play in Bethpage starting today,” Nassau County Legislator Laura Schaefer said.

The Bethpage Chamber of Commerce announced family events for Friday and Sunday.

“We will be closing the street behind us. There will be bands available. There will be lots of games and food,” said the chamber’s Teri Black.

There is some inconvenience. There is no nearby street parking, tickets can run you $250 a pop, there is loads of law enforcement on hand and the Farmingdale Long Island Rail Road lot is closed during the tournament.

“Today has been madness,” one fan said.

“No one has any cars available,” another added.

“It’s terrific for everybody except those of us who have to drive through that area,” one local resident said.

Tiger Woods’ 155-foot yacht “Privacy” looms over smaller vessels in Oyster Bay. Locals were wondering if he brought his Masters green jacket along for good luck.

So many fans are hoping for a Tiger sighting this week. Better yet, they’re tuned for a Woods win.

You can watch the tournament right here on CBS2 on Saturday and Sunday from 2-7 p.m. Tee time for Tiger’s first round is at 8:24 a.m. on Thursday.