NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx family who said their new puppy was stolen off the street can rest easier: Luna has been recovered.

The Santiagos only had Luna, a 2-month-old pitbull, for a few days before she was taken on May 6.

“I almost lost my head,” said Hector Santiago. “All I want is my puppy back for my kids.”

The Santiagos gifted Luna to their five children just a few days before. Now they’re missing their miniature friend.

“We don’t have Luna home, the kids are always asking for her,” Janira Santiago told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “It’s not easy when the kids ask for her a lot.”

Police said the puppy was being pushed in a stroller when she jumped out and ran off near East 190th Street and Jerome Avenue.

“My dog was right in here with my sweater and it popped out,” Hector Santiago told Roy. “By the time I realized and coming back less than four minutes, the person already took the dog and jumped in the car.”

The family walked a few blocks away before circling back. When they returned, the dog was gone.

Witnesses said a woman took Luna and took off in a white BMW.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking because she’s beautiful, and it’s my kids’ dog,” Hector Santiago said.

Tuesday night, the NYPD announced that 20-year-old Julia Jonhope had been arrested and charged with the crime.