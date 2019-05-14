



The search is on for the person who stole nearly $25,000 worth of property from a cemetery in Brooklyn.

Late Monday night, police released a photo of a man wanted for questioning in the case.

The picture was taken by an employee on April 19 at Beth Olam Cemetery in Cypress Hills.

Police said the suspect broke into the cemetery and helped steal 14 metal doors and 50 metal vents from mausoleums.

Investigators are checking local scrap yards for clues. Some of the metal was copper and brass, which may be why it was targeted.

Police said the suspect took off in a vehicle, but it’s unclear what direction he was headed.

The man is described as white, in his 30s, last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.