



— The puppy forced to do a keg-stand over the weekend at a frat party is now on the road to recovery.

CBS2’s Alice Gainer introduces you to that dog who’s now at an animal hospital and doing alright.

Ten-month old Buddy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, is happy and playful again. He’s also getting lots of attention after video posted of him over the weekend sparked widespread outrage.

“We were notified on Saturday of an internet viral case of animal abuse,” Det. Matthew Roper of the Nassau SPCA said.

A five-second snapchat video posted over the weekend showed the pup being forced to drink beer from a keg. The video we’re told was taken at an off campus Hofstra University frat party Saturday.

so apparently it’s okay to force dogs to drink beer even though it can kill them???? @HofstraU @AEPi pls do better @peta pic.twitter.com/u8Wx78MUfL — Kristina (@kristinaproscia) May 11, 2019

The Nassau County SPCA said the dog’s owner – a 21-year-old senior at Hofstra – surrendered Buddy to them.

“Initially there was no ill effect from the alcohol. We had bloodwork done, he was seen by a neurologist, and by an emergency vet, and gave the dog a clean bill of health.”

The Alpha Epsilon Pi international chapter at Hofstra has now been suspended. The SPCA is investigating and said the dog’s owner could face charges.

“Nassau County has zero tolerance for animal cruelty,” Roper declared.

Many people have already called, trying to adopt Buddy.

Hofstra says any students identified in the video will be subject to the university’s code of community standards – possibly resulting in punishment as well.