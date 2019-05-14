



— A little boy in Queens is battling blood cancer, and while his family struggled to pay the mounting medical bills, their home began to fall apart.

Until a guardian angel out on Long Island stepped up and pitched in to ease their burden, CBS2’s Tara Jakeway reported Tuesday.

“I gotta stay strong by being brave,” King Singh said.

King, who is all of 5 years old, has been battling leukemia nearly his entire young life. He spends most days in hospital gowns, but dons his superhero suits every chance he gets.

“I have an Iron Man one and a Captain America one,” he said.

Like the Marvel characters, King gears up for other people.

“To inspire other kids,” he said.

Like his two younger siblings. The family of five lives in Queens.

“We grew up living from basement to basement, room to room so we didn’t want our son to grow up living the same way that we did. So we decided to buy a foreclosed home,” mother Shameeza Singh said.

They had big plans to renovate, but then everything changed. King was born and a few months later was diagnosed with cancer, leaving the high school sweethearts with sky-high medical bills.

“So all of the work on the home halted,” Shameeza said.

And then it started to fall apart. The biggest problem: a porous basement.

“Staying in the hospital all day drains you. Then just coming home a rain storm would be happening and you can just hear all the water in the basement,” father Michael Singh said. “I would come down to the basement and there’s a flood.”

Constant flooding lead to mold and dangerous conditions for a kid with cancer, so the Singhs put a video on Instagram pleading for the public’s help.

“I saw it. I kept looking at it throughout the morning and I said I gotta contact these people,” said Mike Muller of Deer Park.

Muller drove his Repel Restoration team from Deer Park to Queens and fixed the waterproofing, saving the Singhs thousands of dollars.

A father of four himself, Muller was moved by what they were going through.

“They’re a very humble family. I’m just glad I was able and the position I found myself in to help them,” Muller said.

On Tuesday, he had touching reunion with the grateful family brought to tears by his act of kindness.

King undergoes chemo treatments daily, with the strength of those treatments ramping up every two weeks. But when he’s feeling strong enough you can find him painting or hitting the catwalk raising money for kids’ cancer research. He aspires to be a model.

King started a social media movement — #KINGSTRONG — where kids battling cancer can share their own power pose. To learn more about how you can help him, please click here and here.