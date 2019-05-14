BREAKINGNew York City Mayor Bill De Blasio Officially Enters 2020 Presidential Race
Filed Under:BTS, Local TV, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, New Jersey Transit


EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Transit says riders should prepare for large crowds and long wait times around this weekend’s BTS concerts at MetLife Stadium.

The K-pop group will perform Saturday and Sunday in East Rutherford.

MORE: BTS Army Camping Out In Central Park Ahead Of Wednesday’s Free Show

NJ TRANSIT says its trains can only carry up to 7,500 customers an hour.

“In advance of the events, customers are strongly advised to check the times of final train connections in Secaucus,” the company posted on its website.

MORE: After Wrestlemania, Fans Fume At Long Waits To Get Home On NJ Transit, Buses

Last month, WrestleMania fans waited in the rain for hours for trains from the stadium.

For more information from NJ TRANSIT, click here.

