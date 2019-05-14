Comments
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Transit says riders should prepare for large crowds and long wait times around this weekend’s BTS concerts at MetLife Stadium.
The K-pop group will perform Saturday and Sunday in East Rutherford.
NJ TRANSIT says its trains can only carry up to 7,500 customers an hour.
“In advance of the events, customers are strongly advised to check the times of final train connections in Secaucus,” the company posted on its website.
Last month, WrestleMania fans waited in the rain for hours for trains from the stadium.
