PIERMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A small plane made an emergency landing in the Hudson River Tuesday evening.
The Piermont Police Department told CBS2 that a seaplane was forced to land in the marsh near the Piermont Pier just after 6 p.m.
Authorities believe it may have been due to a mechanical issue and the aircraft has since been towed out of the river.
No injuries were reported. The plane is reportedly registered to a man from Georgia.
CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports that local officials have not determined what forced the two-seater plane down yet.