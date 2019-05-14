BREAKINGNew York City Mayor Bill De Blasio Officially Enters 2020 Presidential Race
PIERMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A small plane made an emergency landing in the Hudson River Tuesday evening.

The Piermont Police Department told CBS2 that a seaplane was forced to land in the marsh near the Piermont Pier just after 6 p.m.

Authorities believe it may have been due to a mechanical issue and the aircraft has since been towed out of the river.

No injuries were reported. The plane is reportedly registered to a man from Georgia.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports that local officials have not determined what forced the two-seater plane down yet.

