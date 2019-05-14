



– Police are looking for a woman who stabbed a man in the neck this morning on the East Side of Manhattan

It happened just before 7 a.m. in front of 207 East 57th Street on the sidewalk.

Witnesses say a woman was waiting around for a worker to get off his shift. When he did, they say she attacked him.

“As soon as he came across the street… she stabbed him and then he started tussling [with] her trying to get the knife out of her hand,” said Solomon Taylor. He works at a building along 57th jumped in to break up the fight.

“I was telling the other people that were just standing around just looking ‘Come on, try and help me please, help me, help me,'” Taylor said.

Doormen in the area told CBS2’s Alice Gainer the woman was spotted waiting around outside on the sidewalk and was screaming, for a while before the attack.

“I’m gonna cut him, can’t wait to get him. I’m waiting for him,” another witness said.

“She had cut him up real good even before they got on the ground,” Taylor said.

Eventually she took off toward Third Avenue before police arrived.

Taylor says he noticed she had a swollen eye.

After the attack, investigators could be seen looking over a bloody piece of cloth on the sidewalk.

It’s unconfirmed exactly how the woman and the victim knew each other, but witnesses told Gainer they did.

As for the man stabbed in the neck, he was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to be OK.