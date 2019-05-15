



– If you’re planning to travel over the Memorial Day weekend, you’ll have plenty of company.

AAA says nearly 43 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from Thursday, May 23, to Monday, May 27.

That’s an additional 1.5 million over last year.

The overwhelming majority – 37.6 million – will drive, setting a record for the holiday.

AAA says job and income growth have left Americans with more disposable income. Many decided to spend it on a trip, usually by car, in spite of higher gasoline prices.

Drivers are finally getting a break at the pump with a fall in gas prices in New Jersey and around the nation.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.92, down a penny from last week and matching the average price a year ago at this time.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.87, down two cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.85 a gallon at this time last year.