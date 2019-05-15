



— A recent bias incident was caught on camera on a Bergen County bus.

Police said the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, made terroristic threats against the victim because of his ethnicity, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Wednesday.

A Jitney bus ride to work turned terrifying for the man seen on video wearing a white shirt. Police said he got on the bus in Fair Lawn and shortly after the man in the sunglasses started harassing him.

“He stepped on his foot in the aisle,” Paramus Police Det. Sal Cosentino said.

According to Det. Cosentino, the victim replied, “He stated in the line of, ‘Hey, watch what you’re doing. You stepped on my foot.'”

Cosentino is investigating. He said the suspect asks if the victim is Indian and then goes off on a racist tirade. The victim moves seats and the suspect flashes a box cutter.

“Screaming very loudly and acting in a very aggressive manner,” Cosentino said.

The suspect is then heard on video saying, “Don’t look at me. I’ll cut you. I’ll cut you. My father died on 9/11. Your people. I’ll cut you. Get the [expletive] off next stop.”

Police said the suspect ordered the victim to get off the bus on eastbound Route 4 near the 24 Hour Fitness. That’s when the victim immediately called police.

“We haven’t had something of this magnitude in bias crime that I’ve seen come across my desk,” Cosentino said. “Every time I watch it it gets a little more disturbing. He’s an aggressive individual and based on using the box cutter in the manner he did, as a weapon, so he is considered armed and dangerous … just something that we need to get him off the street.”

The suspect, who got off the bus in Hackensack, is believed to be 40 to 50 years old. He was seen on video wearing a shirt that read “NYC Carpenters Union Political Action Team” and camouflage pants.

If you see him, call police.

The incident happened in the afternoon on May 2, but police released the video Wednesday.

Police said the suspect could face charges, including making terroristic threats, possession of a weapon and assault.