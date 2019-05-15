BREAKINGNew York City Mayor Bill De Blasio Officially Enters 2020 Presidential Race
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Levittown, Local TV, New York

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man is facing charges after police say his illegal fireworks are what started a fire, damaging two homes.

A teenager was also arrested, reports CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

Simarjit Singh is 29-years-old and lives in Levittown on Blacksmith Road, with one side of his property burned by stray fireworks set off in the back yard.

A day after Tuesday’s early evening fire, police say they found so many illegal fireworks stored inside, they suspect Singh was selling them.

Prosecutors say they recovered dozens of mortars and various firecrackers from inside Singh’s home.

According to investigators, remnants of the fireworks were set off by a 13-year-old boy, caused the fire that did extensive damage to the residence and a neighbor’s home.

Singh is charged with storage of explosives, licenses and certificates, and unlawfully selling fireworks. He was arraigned in Nassau County Court and held on a $10,000 bond.

The teen is charged with arson and criminal mischief.

“Something went wrong here, real wrong,” said next-door neighbor Gerald Buckley. “It was a mistake, the kid’s 13 years old. Kids are going to make mistakes.

“Everything will be sorted out from insurance,” he said. “Nobody got hurt, that’s the main thing.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s