NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Brooklyn’s 45th District has a new City Council member this morning.
Farah Louis won Tuesday’s special election to fill the seat left vacant by now-Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
Louis is his former chief of staff.
She defeated seven other candidates to represent Flatbush, East Flatbush, Midwood and Canarsie.
Louis will service through the end of the year, and then will have to run again in the June primary.