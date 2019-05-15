Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Show me the Monet.
An iconic Claude Monet painting sold for a record $110.7 million last night at Sotheby’s Auction House.
The 1890 painting titled “Meules” is from Monet’s acclaimed “Haystacks” series. It’s one of only eight left in private hands and one of only four to come to auction this century. The other 17 reside at museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Sotheby’s says the sale set a world auction record for the artist and was the first work of Impressionist art to cross the $100 million threshold at auction.
The previous owner purchased the painting in 1986 for $2.53 million.
