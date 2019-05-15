



– New York-based financial services company EasyKnock has secured $12 million in Series A funding, according to company database Crunchbase , topping the city’s recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced May 9 and led by Blumberg Capital.

According to its Crunchbase profile, “EasyKnock is a real estate tech company on a mission to help homeowners tap their home equity. Our Sell & Stay program enables homeowners to access their home equity without moving. We buy your home, pay off your mortgage and lease it back to you.”

The three-year-old startup has raised four previous funding rounds, including a $100 million debt financing round in 2018.

The round brings total funding raised by New York companies in financial services over the past month to $737 million, an increase of $143 million from the month before. The local financial services industry has seen 269 funding rounds over the past year, capturing a total of $8.2 billion in venture funding.

In other local funding news, water purification company rOcean announced a $6 million funding round on May 9, led by Blue.

According to Crunchbase, “At rOcean, we’re not only committed to sustainable, eco-friendly and transparent practices, but to innovative design and simple solutions. The problem we’re here to tackle? More than 8 million tons of plastic are dumped into our oceans every year.”

The company also raised a seed round in 2018.

Meanwhile, SaaS company Intello raised $2.5 million in seed funding, announced on May 9. The round’s investors were led by Resolute Ventures.

From the company’s Crunchbase profile, “Intello is a SaaS Operations platform that enables companies to discover and manage their SaaS spend, usage and compliance data. Intello monitors all internal software subscriptions, helping to manage the lifecycle of SaaS apps, reduce wasted licenses and ensure application security. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in New York, New York.”

Intello last raised $1.3 million in pre-seed funding in 2018.