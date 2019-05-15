BREAKINGNew York City Mayor Bill De Blasio Officially Enters 2020 Presidential Race
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Stories

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

This afternoon looks decent with sunshine and closer-to-seasonal highs. And there may be a late day shower, but the odds are only at about 20 percent.

It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a passing shower or two. Temps will be running a little milder, as well, with lows only in the mid 50s.

Expect some early showers tomorrow followed by partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. It will be a little warmer, too, with highs in the low 70s.

As for Friday, there’s another chance of showers as our next system swings through. Highs that day will remain on the warm side in the 70s.

