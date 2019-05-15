BREAKINGNew York City Mayor Bill De Blasio Officially Enters 2020 Presidential Race
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Today is the day BTS fans in New York have been waiting for.

The popular Korean pop group is playing a free concert this morning in Central Park.

MORE: Korean Boy Band BTS Makes U.S. Stadium Debut In New York

Fans camped out for days – in the rain and cold – for a chance to see the K-pop sensation.

BTS will also perform at MetLife Stadium this weekend. NJ TRANSIT already issued a warning, saying concertgoers should expect large crowds and long wait times.

