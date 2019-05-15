BREAKINGNew York City Mayor Bill De Blasio Officially Enters 2020 Presidential Race
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Sri Lanka


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A wake will be held Wednesday for a local victim of the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that claimed more than 250 lives.

Chelsea Decaminada was from Katonah in Westchester County.

She was a graduate of Duke University who was on assignment for her job with the U.S. Commerce Department.

MORE: New York’s Sri Lankans Mourn Bombing Victims As NYPD Steps Up Security Here

She was gravely injured in one of the bombings April 21, and died about two weeks later on May 5.

Her funeral will take place in Somers tomorrow.

