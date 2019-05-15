Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A wake will be held Wednesday for a local victim of the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that claimed more than 250 lives.
Chelsea Decaminada was from Katonah in Westchester County.
She was a graduate of Duke University who was on assignment for her job with the U.S. Commerce Department.
She was gravely injured in one of the bombings April 21, and died about two weeks later on May 5.