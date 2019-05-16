NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New limited edition MetroCards are now in circulation with images that highlight the sacrifice of first responders at Ground Zero on 9/11.

The four images were released ahead of the May 30 dedication of the memorial glade in Lower Manhattan.

The new addition will honor those who are sick or have died of exposure to toxins in the aftermath of the September 11 terror attacks.

Commuters have mixed reactions – some say it’s positive to honor those who served. Others say the images are painful reminders of that fateful day.

“I work for a university and one of our professors lost his wife in the World Trade Center, so it’s very personal, which is why I think we should remember it,” commuter Eric Johnson said.

“You think it’s worse to forget?” CBS2’s Valerie Castro asked.

“Yes I do,” Johnson replied.

“It’s hard enough to be working here and see those things every day. It’s kind of a dark memory, you know?” commuter Jimmy Wohl argued.

A Florida firefighter – who is featured on one of the cards – says he hopes they encourage people to reflect on the humanity in the aftermath, rather than the tragedy.

The MTA says anyone who is upset by the card can exchange it at an MTA booth.

Unlike other tributes, which donate part of the proceeds to the 9/11 Memorial fund or other related charities, it is unclear if any of the money taken in by the MTA for these new MetroCards will be donated by the allegedly cash-strapped organization.