NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A bakery robbery was caught on camera in the Bronx.

Police are looking for three women who got into an argument last week with a worker at Gina’s Bakery on Lydig Avenue in Pelham Parkway.

(credit: NYPD)

It escalated into a physical confrontation, with the women hitting the worker.

One of them can be seen on the video grabbing the victim’s tip jar as they fled the store.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

