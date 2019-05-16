NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Shocking video shows a gunman open fire on a crowded basketball court Wednesday in the Bronx.
Two people were injured when shots rang out around 7 p.m. at Walton Park around Walton Avenue and East 181st Street in the Fordham section.
Surveillance video shows one suspect approach the court and fire multiple shots before putting the gun into a backpack and running away.
A 16-year-old boy was hit in the foot and 47-year-old man was hit in the forearm. They were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police described the shooter as black with a slim build, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, green, black and white sneakers and carrying a dark colored book bag.
They’re also searching for another suspect, described as Hispanic with a slim build, medium complexion and black afro-style hair. He was seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, white undershirt, blue jeans, black underwear and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.