NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio made his presidential aspirations official via a Youtube announcement on Thursday morning.
The mayor has been touring around the country trying to drum up support in key districts. He is the 24th person running against President Donald Trump in 2020.
Political experts say that de Blasio faces uphill battles on any road leading to the White House.
Doug Muzzio, a specialist in American public opinion and a professor and chief pollster at Baruch College, joined CBSN New York’s Hazel Sanchez to talk about the mayor’s chances.
Blasio’s move goes against a pledge he made at a mayoral debate in 2017 where he said he would serve as mayor for four full years.
A recent Quinnipiac University poll found 76 percent of city voters do not want de Blasio running for president.
