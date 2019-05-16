Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Macy’s Inc. confirmed this week the company plans to build a skyscraper above its flagship Herald Square store in Manhattan.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Macy’s Inc. confirmed this week the company plans to build a skyscraper above its flagship Herald Square store in Manhattan.
According to Bloomberg News, the retail giant is looking to capitalize on the Midtown real estate market with a 1.2 million-square-foot building.
“We hope to walk out of 2019 with a plan that we’re then going to bid out,” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said in an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday.
“We’re still early in this process and there are a number of hurdles we need to cross before we can share more concrete details,” she said in an email.