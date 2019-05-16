CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Macy's, Macy's Herald Square, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Macy’s Inc. confirmed this week the company plans to build a skyscraper above its flagship Herald Square store in Manhattan.

According to Bloomberg News, the retail giant is looking to capitalize on the Midtown real estate market with a 1.2 million-square-foot building.

“We hope to walk out of 2019 with a plan that we’re then going to bid out,” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said in an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday.

“We’re still early in this process and there are a number of hurdles we need to cross before we can share more concrete details,” she said in an email.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s