NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York state regulators have rejected a proposed natural gas pipeline that faced strong opposition from environmental groups and top Democratic lawmakers.
The 37-mile long pipeline would have connected natural gas fields in Pennsylvania to New Jersey and New York.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation made the call last night.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was not involved in the decision process.
“I told them ‘Let’s make the decision on the facts, not on the politics,’ and that’s what they’re going to be doing. They will make the decision,” Cuomo said.
Web Extra: Read the DEC’s letter explaining their decision (.pdf)
In a statement, the DEC said the proposed $1 billion pipeline would have resulted in water quality violations and failed to meet New York state’s “rigorous water supply standards.”
“The state’s blockade against natural gas infrastructure is a clear and present danger to New York’s economy. Blocking this critical project will make the NYC metropolitan area more reliant on oil; increase greenhouse gas emissions; eliminate jobs on Long Island; and put the region on a path to skyrocketing energy prices and rolling blackouts,” said Peter Kauffmann, spokesman for New Yorkers for Affordable Energy.