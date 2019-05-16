



Now, we’re getting action.

The seniors told CBSN New York’s John Dias the help has come in the nick of time.

It was bad enough to go through all of this in the beginning of spring. Residents were worried it might continue through the summer.

For more than two months, disabled seniors living at the Grace Houses on 90th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens were forced to take the stairs in their housing development because the only elevator was broken.

There are 80 units across eight floors.

Some of the residents were completely trapped because they use either a wheelchair or a scooter to get around.

In a notice to tenants, management explained the elevator’s braking mechanism had to be repaired. The notice didn’t include a specific time as to when the repairs would be complete.

On Wednesday night, tenants found relief: The elevator is finally back up and running.

Tenants credited the success to CBS2 demanding answers, but told Dias it shouldn’t have taken alerting the news media to get results.

Nonetheless, they’re pleased.

“Man, I wanted to dance. I could do the twist,” said resident Leo Wright. “It’s required that I go out every day because I have arthritis. You have to walk and loosen up your joints. Seven floors is too much.”

The building super says the repairs are a temporary fix until the building pays to completely renovate the elevator.

He doesn’t know when all of that will happen.