CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Connecticut

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Artist Peter Anton is getting attention from collectors by creating food sculptures that look good enough to eat.

He specializes in super-sized versions of iconic treats, many of which sell for between $2,000 to $60,000.

Anton says he’s enjoys blurring the lines between fantasy and reality with his mouth-watering creations.

To make a gigantic ice cream sandwich, Anton used liquid resin and a handcrafted mold.

When the plastic set, he used a drill to “take a bite” before adding paint and texture to his artwork.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s