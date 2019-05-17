Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Artist Peter Anton is getting attention from collectors by creating food sculptures that look good enough to eat.
He specializes in super-sized versions of iconic treats, many of which sell for between $2,000 to $60,000.
Anton says he’s enjoys blurring the lines between fantasy and reality with his mouth-watering creations.
To make a gigantic ice cream sandwich, Anton used liquid resin and a handcrafted mold.
When the plastic set, he used a drill to “take a bite” before adding paint and texture to his artwork.