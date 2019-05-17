CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, New York, The Bronx, University Heights


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three people were injured when an early morning fire erupted in a Bronx building.

It happened at 2:48 a.m. Friday at 2255 Davidson Avenue near Buchanan Ave in the University Heights section.

(credit: Citizen App)

The three were taken to a nearby hospital. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The fire took place on the third floor of the six story building.

So far no word on the cause of the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s