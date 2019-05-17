Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three people were injured when an early morning fire erupted in a Bronx building.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three people were injured when an early morning fire erupted in a Bronx building.
It happened at 2:48 a.m. Friday at 2255 Davidson Avenue near Buchanan Ave in the University Heights section.
The three were taken to a nearby hospital. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.
The fire took place on the third floor of the six story building.
So far no word on the cause of the fire.