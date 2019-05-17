CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Murder charges were filed Friday against the father of a little girl who died after she was pulled from a burning car last week in Queens.

Martin Pereira is accused of trapping his 3-year-old daughter Zoey Pereira in the back seat of a car and set it on fire.

Police say the rear doors were chained shut.

“Horrible. I didn’t even sleep last night because I was just thinking about that little baby. It was horrible,” said witness Jenny Chalmers shortly after the incident.

Police say on May 5 Zoey’s mother called police to report a custody dispute with Pereira. The parents were engaged to be married, but broke up after five years together. Police say the former couple has a history of domestic incidents, both accusing each other of abusing their daughter. 

Pereira recently filed a complaint against Zoey’s mother with the Administration for Children’s Services.

Police took Pereira into custody at a nearby pond. They also recovered two fuel canisters in the car, and a propane tank next to it.

 

