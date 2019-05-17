



For the second time this week, a shooting at a playground sends children fleeing for their lives in New York City.

Police say at least three shots were fired on a basketball court, across from P.S. 112 on 28th Street in Astoria, Queens.

Investigators say the shooting started after a fight broke out around 6 p.m. Friday evening.

Fortunately, no one was hit. One witness told CBS2 kids were playing volleyball when the shots rang out.

“I definitely heard pop, pop, pop, yea three shots,” the witness said.

“They just started panicking, people grabbing their kids and taking cover.”

Just two days ago, two people were hurt in a shooting on a basketball court in the Bronx.

MORE: Shocking Video Shows Gunman Open Fire On Basketball Court In The Bronx

No arrests have been made in either incident.