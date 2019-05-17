CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crown Heights, J'ouvert festival, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man convicted of killing at St. John’s University student during the 2016 J’Ouvert Festival in Crown Heights, Brooklyn faces sentencing today.

Reginald Moise, 20, shot 22-year-old Tiarah Poyau in the face during the event that proceeds the West Indian Day Parade.

Moise was acquitted of murder but convicted of criminally negligent homicide and weapons charges.

His lawyers said he didn’t know the gun was loaded and was so intoxicated he couldn’t remember shooting anyone.

MORE: Tightened Security For J’Ouvert Festival Faces Mixed Reactions From Revelers In Brooklyn

Poyau’s mother told CBS2 her daughter was pursuing a master’s degree at St. John’s and had just landed her first job in accounting.

“Before she could start, day one, she was murdered,” Vertina Brown said.

During his trial, she told Moise to “kill yourself.”

“What he did was despicable. It is unforgiving. I have no remorse for him,” she said.

Tyreke Borel, 17, was also fatally shot during J’Ouvert that year, and Carey Gabay, a Gov. Cuomo aide, was killed the year before.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s