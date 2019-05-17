



A man convicted of killing at St. John’s University student during the 2016 J’Ouvert Festival in Crown Heights, Brooklyn faces sentencing today.

Reginald Moise, 20, shot 22-year-old Tiarah Poyau in the face during the event that proceeds the West Indian Day Parade.

Moise was acquitted of murder but convicted of criminally negligent homicide and weapons charges.

His lawyers said he didn’t know the gun was loaded and was so intoxicated he couldn’t remember shooting anyone.

Poyau’s mother told CBS2 her daughter was pursuing a master’s degree at St. John’s and had just landed her first job in accounting.

“Before she could start, day one, she was murdered,” Vertina Brown said.

During his trial, she told Moise to “kill yourself.”

“What he did was despicable. It is unforgiving. I have no remorse for him,” she said.

Tyreke Borel, 17, was also fatally shot during J’Ouvert that year, and Carey Gabay, a Gov. Cuomo aide, was killed the year before.