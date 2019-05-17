



Bill de Blasio is probably saying to himself, “with friends like these, who needs enemies?”

New York City’s mayor, turned longshot presidential candidate, traded in the Big Apple for Iowa Friday. He spent his first official day on the campaign trail touring an ethanol plant before a fundraiser Friday night.

Back in his home borough of Brooklyn, New York’s top law enforcement official delivered a crushing review of the mayor’s record – implying that de Blasio had no business running for the highest office in the nation.

State Attorney General Letitia James, a fellow Democrat and former New York City public advocate, was asked about the mayor’s 2020 campaign during a podcast taping of “Pod Save America.”

“We need a mayor who is going to be on the job 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” James told a packed audience at the Kings Theatre Thursday night.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his presidential campaign & @NewYorkStateAG Letitia James is not particularly enthused. Subscribe to Pod Save America to hear our latest episode, live from Brooklyn: https://t.co/0ahnflA4JT cc @TVietor08 pic.twitter.com/2v6spqQmow — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) May 17, 2019

“Has the crisis in affordable housing been addressed?” James asked the crowd.

“No!” the Brooklyn audience shouted.

“Has income inequality been addressed… Equal pay for equal work… How about cyclists who unfortunately are dying on our streets as a result of crashes — has that been addressed?” James continued, each time being answered with a loud “no” from the crowd.

“So what is the legacy? What are you running on?” James said, tearing down the mayor’s five years in office.

“Obviously, listen, he could run… I understand that. But the question is why? Porque? Like, what’s up?” she added.

Before the podcast host could interrupt, James added “but he’s a friend,” before rolling her eyes to the delight of the audience.

Back in Iowa, hizzoner clearly has his work cut out for him. A poll by the Des Moines Register this spring gave de Blasio a zero. He was not named as a first choice for president by a single poll respondent and that was before Joe Biden even declared his candidacy for president.

In April, he took in less than one percent of support in a poll featuring a field of 24 potential candidates – that was actually forward motion for the progressive mayor.

De Blasio heads to South Carolina next.