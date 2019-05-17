CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


We’re in for a passing shower this afternoon with perhaps a thunderstorm late in the day. In between, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

After a shower or thunderstorm this evening, expect our skies to clear up nicely. It will be on the mild side again with temps falling into the 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

High pressure will be in place tomorrow which will deliver a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. As for temperatures, they’ll max out in the mid 70s or so.

(Credit: CBS2)

And as of now, Sunday looks like a partly sunny day with slightly warmer highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s