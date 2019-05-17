Comments
We’re in for a passing shower this afternoon with perhaps a thunderstorm late in the day. In between, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.
After a shower or thunderstorm this evening, expect our skies to clear up nicely. It will be on the mild side again with temps falling into the 50s.
High pressure will be in place tomorrow which will deliver a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. As for temperatures, they’ll max out in the mid 70s or so.
And as of now, Sunday looks like a partly sunny day with slightly warmer highs in the mid to upper 70s.