



— A young Ohio boy with spina bifida has touched hearts around the world after walking for the very first time in public at his preschool graduation.

5-year-old Blake Mompher walked across the stage Saturday for his graduation from Crosswood UMC Preschool in Marion, Ohio. Blake’s mom, Megan Mompher, shared the moment on social media.

“Blake walked on the stage today for his preschool graduation, a goal I set for him at the beginning of this year, not knowing what medical trauma was ahead of us,” Megan wrote on a Facebook page called “Team Blake.”

“Not a dry eye in the room! So proud of my guy. Never, ever give up,” she continued.

Megan says Blake was walking a little in the fall but had some medical complications. He underwent surgery in November and had to stay in the hospital for over a month.

Blake started walking again three weeks ago and worked with a therapist to get him ready for the big day on Saturday.

This isn’t the first time Blake was a social media sensation. In October, Blake went viral with his creative school bus Halloween costume.

Blake’s next stop will be kindergarten!