



The NYPD is facing criticism over its use of celebrity photos in facial recognition practices.

A report shows police have used photos of Hollywood stars and even a Knicks player to help track suspects.

The department says facial recognition software has led to arrests in murders, rapes and robberies. Critics, however, say using a celebrity lookalike as the starting point is a flawed practice.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, police were searching for a beer thief but the security footage wasn’t clear enough to use the software to identify him.

So instead, police used a picture of a lookalike, which happened to be actor Woody Harrelson. This produced a number of matches and led to an arrest in the case.

A Georgetown University report criticizes the practice, with researcher Clare Garvie writing, “It’s one thing for a company to build a face recognition system designed to help individuals find their celebrity doppelganger or painting lookalike for entertainment purposes. It’s quite another to use these techniques to identify criminal suspects, who may be deprived of their liberty and ultimately prosecuted based on the match.”

The NYPD responded, saying, “Facial recognition is merely a lead; it is not a positive identification and it is not probable cause to arrest. No one has ever been arrested on the basis of a facial recognition match alone.” The department said, furthermore, an investigation is needed to develop evidence linking the suspect to the crime.

According to police, facial recognition software was most recently used to identify a man accused of throwing urine at MTA workers in the Bronx.

While the NYPD stands by the practice, it says the department is reviewing its facial recognition protocols.