



– Some Baldwin residents were startled to discover animal traps set up in their neighborhood.

Some homeowners are setting them up, leading to a debate over whether or not the traps are safe.

More than one cat is believed to be limping and wandering through the community after their paws were caught in the hunting traps.

“There are actually several cats wandering around. One cat had this clamp on its leg, trap on its leg, and one of the residents here was brave enough to remove the trap. I don’t know how she did it because, as you see, it’s a very difficult trap. The cat scurried away. We know that cat needs medical attention,” said Nassau County SPCA Det. Al Eskanazy.

Five to six traps have been discovered in yards. The SPCA believe some local homeowners are not animal lovers and resent cats and dogs roaming through their yards.

Animal Trap Found In Baldwin (credit: CBS2)

Recently, a raccoon was caught and tried to escape by climbing a fence.

“It was hanging from the fence. The raccoon suffered and perished. It was a torturous death for him because he was hanging from the gate, the fence,” said Eskanazy.

“Are these legal?” CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan asked.

“These traps are legal to purchase. It is the intent and methodology that they use that is questionable. And that is up to the district attorney to bring charges,” Eskanazy said.

Volunteers are putting out cages, humane traps, to lure in the suffering animals and get them to veterinarians.