Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s the end of an era for television comedy.
“The Big Bang Theory” just aired its final episode Thursday on CBS2 after a 12-season run.
In a bittersweet ending, the show signed off after 279 episodes. It was the longest running multi-camera sitcom in television history.
One of the show’s stars, Mayim Bialik, gave a special behind-the-scenes look at the set one last time.
CBS2’s Dick Brennan also took a look back at the legacy the CBS comedy is leaving behind as the actors reveal their thoughts on their historic final hour on television.