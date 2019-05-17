CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Entertainment, Local TV, Only CBS, The Big Bang Theory

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s the end of an era for television comedy.

“The Big Bang Theory” just aired its final episode Thursday on CBS2 after a 12-season run.

In a bittersweet ending, the show signed off after 279 episodes. It was the longest running multi-camera sitcom in television history.

One of the show’s stars, Mayim Bialik, gave a special behind-the-scenes look at the set one last time.

CBS2’s Dick Brennan also took a look back at the legacy the CBS comedy is leaving behind as the actors reveal their thoughts on their historic final hour on television.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s