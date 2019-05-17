PELHAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Desperate times call for desperate measures. A school district in Westchester County wants to buy homes as a way of making more space for classrooms.

Pelham school district is the latest to propose private real estate deals as a way to make space for education.

They want to buy a $1.1 million home next to Colonial Elementary School so they can expand the facility’s playground and then move administrative offices into the house.

That would reportedly open up space in their middle and high schools – adding six classrooms and a room for their orchestra as well.

The superintendent told CBS2 they would use cash from their undesignated fund reserves to buy the pricey house.

“We will not have to borrow, it will not be an additional tax burden to our residents. It really is a great position to be in,” Dr. Cheryl Champ said.

The purchase will only happen if it passes a vote on June 18. All registered district residents are eligible to vote on the issue.