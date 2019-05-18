NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nearly 100 police officers from the United Kingdom took to the streets of Manhattan Saturday to help stop childhood cancer.

It wasn’t a typical sight to see in Central Park. Roughly 85 police officers from the UK, completely decked out in uniform, went for a stretch and then pounded the pavement all for a good cause.

“We get a lot of attention as we’re going around the park, especially with me dressed as the queen,” Metropolitan Police Officer Bronwyn Powell said.

Certainly turning a head or two, they call themselves “Jack’s Pack.”

They warmed up and then ran a half marathon, all in remembrance of a little guy named Jack Brown who was diagnosed with a rare form of pediatric cancer more than a decade ago.

“My son Jack was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was three and a half,” Jack’s Pack founder Sergeant Richard Brown explained.

Jack, his dad, and the rest of their family came to New York for treatment.

“We stayed at the Ronald McDonald House and we received a lot of support. Not only from back home, but actually from people we met in New York.”

Jack died in 2009. Every year since, Richard keeps coming back and he brings some fellow officers with him.

“As a consequence of that moral support we received, we felt it was only right to keep going, keep the charity going in my son’s name.”

So far they’ve raised millions of dollars for neuroblastoma.

Not only were the runners there to remember Jack, they came out to honor fallen NYPD officers as well by taking part in a separate run over the weekend for those officers.

“We’re also taking part in that out of respect to the NYPD.”

“They’re a great bunch of guys doing great things for cancer research,” Lt. Rob Corbett of the NYPD said.