KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A fire at a chemical plant in New Jersey is causing several nearby areas to warn residents to keep their windows closed overnight.

Firefighters are battling a fire at Alden Leeds chlorine plant in Kearny. The blaze started around 10 p.m. Friday night.

Authorities told CBS2 hazmat crews are on the scene and neighboring fire departments are assisting.

Route 1 and 9 and the Pulaski Skyway were closed in both directions due to the intense smoke in the area.

Emergency officials in the area are telling nearby residents to close their windows because of the possibly dangerous smoke and fumes.

Due to a Chlorine Plant Fire in Kearny, @HobokenFire and @HobokenOEM recommend keeping all windows closed due to shifting winds and potential smoky conditions. — City of Hoboken (@CityofHoboken) May 18, 2019

⚠️Fire Update⚠️ Due to a large factory fire in South Kearny, we are advising all residents to close all windows and limit time outdoors. (1130pm) — Bayonne OEM (@Bayonne_OEM) May 18, 2019