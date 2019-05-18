Comments
KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A fire at a chemical plant in New Jersey is causing several nearby areas to warn residents to keep their windows closed overnight.
Firefighters are battling a fire at Alden Leeds chlorine plant in Kearny. The blaze started around 10 p.m. Friday night.
Authorities told CBS2 hazmat crews are on the scene and neighboring fire departments are assisting.
Route 1 and 9 and the Pulaski Skyway were closed in both directions due to the intense smoke in the area.
Emergency officials in the area are telling nearby residents to close their windows because of the possibly dangerous smoke and fumes.